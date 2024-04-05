Matt Baker opens up about meeting his wife at a nightclub

As the couple sat down with Christine Lampard for their first live interview together, Matt opened up about meeting his wife at a nightclub in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. They are proud parents to two teenage children, Luke and Molly, who have well and truly settled into life in the countryside after moving from Hertfordshire to Durham in 2020.

