Matondo scores late equaliser for Rangers in Old Firm clash

RABBI Matondo scored an injury-time equaliser for Rangers in a classic Old Firm encounter against Celtic at Ibrox this afternoon to give his side the chance to move two points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership next week. Brendan Rodgers’ side took the lead against Philippe Clement’s team after just 21 seconds when Daizen Maeda deflected an attempted James Tavernier clearance into the opposition net.
The Parkhead club went two ahead in the 34th minute when referee John Beaton gave them a penalty for a Connor Goldson handball following a VAR check. Matt O’Riley kept his cool to convert from 12 yards. Tavernier and his team mates were booed off the park by their own supporters at half-time – but they were vastly improved in the second half. The right back pulled one back from the spot following another VAR check after Fabio Silva had gone to ground in the Celtic area following contact from Alistair Johnston. Cyriel Dessers thought he had equalised for Rangers two minutes later only for his close-range effort to be chalked off for a foul by Tom Lawrence on Tomoki Iwata in the build-up. Abdallah Sima came off the bench and levelled with a shot which deflected off of Liam Scales with four minutes of regulation time remaining – but substitute Adam Idah put the visitors ahead just seconds later after being supplied by Paulo Bernardo. The drama did not end ther
Rangers Celtic Old Firm Ibrox Premiership Equaliser Matondo Draw
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »