Match Officials: Mic'd Up - Howard Webb explains Man City's denied one-on-one vs Tottenham

In the latest instalment of Match Officials: Mic'd Up, PGMOL chief Howard Webb explains why Manchester City were denied a clear one-on-one late on against Tottenham, why Kai Havertz's late goal for Arsenal at Aston Villa was ruled out and more.

Stream Sky Sports with NOW TVLive Premier League table | Fixtures | ResultsWatch free Premier League highlightsGet Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports AppIn full: Webb's analysis on Man City's one-on-one vs Tottenham pulled backErling Haaland plays Jack Grealish through on goal for a one-on-one late in Man City's 3-3 draw with Spurs, but referee Simon Hooper pulls play back for a foul on Haaland by Emerson Royal. See the referee audio of the incident, including Haaland's furious reaction to the call. Howard Webb: 'It is an officiating mistake. 'As officials, we're always looking to have that positive impact on the game by trying to identify occasions when we can allow the game to play through an advantage and Simon Hooper is normally good at identifying those thing





SkySports » / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Backs Howard Webb and Receives Definitive Answers on Newcastle United GoalArsenal expresses support for Howard Webb and receives the answers they sought regarding the Newcastle United winning goal.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City Council Leader Optimistic about City's ProgressBev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, believes Manchester is on the verge of a new Golden Age due to recent developments and a rising economy.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kulusevski denies Manchester City victory in thrilling drawTottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's late header denies Manchester City a victory in a controversial match against Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Why Roberto De Zerbi said, ‘I don’t like 80 per cent of English referees’Brighton have regularly complained to Howard Webb about referees and De Zerbi said he doesn't like 'their behaviour on the pitch'

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Gogglebox Star Stephen Lustig-Webb Spotted in Wheelchair with Husband Daniel LustingGogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by husband Daniel Lusting along the Brighton seafront on Tuesday. The reality star, 52, appeared in high spirits despite having his leg in a cast after breaking his ankle saw him forced to quit Dancing On Ice last month.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Leeds United transfer rumours amid Tottenham 'interest' in Pascal StruijkAll of the latest Leeds United transfer rumours wrapped up

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »