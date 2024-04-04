MasterChef viewers furious as wrong person sent home

MASTERCHEF viewers were left furious this evening after Gregg Wallace and John Torode sent home the wrong person. Fans were convinced that Rana would be getting a place in the quarter finals after really impressing everyone – but they decided to save Jerome instead.The decision went down very badly after Jerome covered his cherries in malt vinegar – leaving the judges disgusted. But in a shock decision he landed place in the quarter finals and those watching at home weren’t happy.

A second remarked: “So, you cook a dish that everyone says doesn't work, and then you put vinegar in your dessert and still go through? Shocking decision to put Jerome through.”And a fourth raged: “So a dessert that makes everyone gag get you through to the quarter final???” After her shock exit, Rana said: “I went and did my best and enjoyed it and that’s all that matters. I feel gutted but I get to go home and see my little one

