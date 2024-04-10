Masterchef Judge Monica Galetti to Close London Restaurant Mere Amid Hospitality Crisis

Masterchef judge Monica Galetti has revealed she is closing her London restaurant Mere seven years after it opened - becoming the latest celebrity to shut down amid Britain's hospitality crisis . She and her husband David Galetti will serve for the last time at the eatery in Fitzrovia , central London , next Tuesday, they announced today. The move comes amid warnings about the struggles faced by Britain's hospitality industry, following a series of similar closures.

Galetti, 48, said the couple had taken the decision 'with heavy hearts' but insisted it was 'the right time' to bow out. The restaurant was recommended in the latest Michelin Guide published in February. David and Monica Galetti, co-owners of Mere (pictured), today announced its closure The restaurant in Fitzrovia, central London, opened in 2017 but shuts next Tuesday The move comes as hospitality leaders warned many operators were running out of money and other TV chefs including Simon Rimmer have also closed venues. In a statement on the restaurant's website and on Instagram, Mere's owners today said: 'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Mere restaurant- but we feel this is the right time after seven years.' They thanked catering company Westbury Street Holdings' chairman Alastair Storey for backing Mere, as well as 'everyone who has supported us and our loyal patrons and dedicated staff throughout this journey

