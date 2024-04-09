Massive Shopping Event Coming to Liverpool: GoodMarket XL

A massive shopping event is coming to Liverpool later this month. GoodMarket XL will feature over 175 local independent outlets. Stalls will feature new and vintage clothing, artwork, homeware and food. There will also be creative masterclasses and children’s entertainment, along with music from in-house DJ’s Coffee & Turntables. The event will take place in the Exhibition Centre in the city centre and is billed as the largest independent curated shopping event outside of London.

It will be the second GoodMarket XL to take place here, after the success of the first event in October. Before it reached Liverpool’s waterfront, it began as GoodLiverpool, a platform set up by Rebekah and Alex Frech, for local businesses to keep selling during the pandemic. Ahead of the second event, Rebekah and Alex said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to The Exhibition Centre Liverpool for our second GoodMarket XL. We were absolutely blown away by the incredible response to our first event last October and this one is set to be even bigger and better.” GoodMarket XL will take place across the weekend of April 20-21. More information about the event is available here. Get information on summer events sent straight to your phon

