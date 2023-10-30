Massive EastEnders twist as huge character returns tonight

Dean Wicks has returned to Walford after seven years (Picture: BBC) EastEnders spoilers follow for Monday’s (October 30) episode which is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Fans who prefer their daily dose of EastEnders first thing in the morning have, much like Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) herself, received the shock of their lives when streaming the latest offering of the serial.

The character, who raped Linda nine years ago, was last seen in Walford in 2016, with Linda having thought she'd seen the last of him when he scarpered after he got away with his crimes.

