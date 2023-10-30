Massachusetts to host work authorization clinic for migrants

"Many shelter residents want to work but face significant barriers to getting their work authorizations," said HealeyThe state of Massachusetts will be hosting a work authorization clinic for migrants staying in emergency family shelter during the week of Nov. 13, according to Gov. Maura Healey.

Healey said the state will be organizing appointments and providing transportation from shelter sites to the clinic. The appointments will take place in Middlesex County. "This clinic will be critical for building on the work that our administration has already been leading to connect more migrants with work opportunities, which will help them support their families and move out of emergency shelter into more stable housing options," said Healey.

The state is trying to help those already housed through the shelter system move into permanent solutions, but they require federal help for work authorizations and other needs.The governor said the Biden-Harris administration is hosting the clinic with her team. They will help collect and process work authorizations. headtopics.com

"Many shelter residents want to work but face significant barriers to getting their work authorizations," said Healey. Healey said the clinic will build on some of the programs currently handled by the state that provides legal assistance to EA families and help shelter residents start working.

Volunteers are tackling various projects, including helping families enroll their children in school. Some of those programs, according to the governor, include the Commonwealth Corporation Foundation — which connects businesses to people living in shelters still waiting for their work authorization, but want to"gain on-the-job" training — and Pro Bono Program, which provides services for more than 100 families at large shelters. headtopics.com