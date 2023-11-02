Massachusetts making strides in reducing CO2 emissions through wind and solar

A surge in solar and wind energy is propelling the nation toward its 2050 emissions goals, with federal targets aiming for 50% below 2005 emission levels by 2030.

By 2035, the objective is to achieve 100% carbon-pollution-free electricity, ultimately reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Massachusetts is leading the way with state legislation, particularly Bill S.9, outlining equitable goals to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while safeguarding low- and moderate-income communities.

Yesterday, Massachusetts generated enough solar energy to sustain 20% of homes, saving an estimated 4,330 tons of heat-trapping gas emissions—equivalent to planting 72,000 trees. While wind energy currently powers less than 1% of homes, offshore wind projects are projected to rival the impact of solar energy by 2030 as the industry grows., Massachusetts has successfully reduced CO2 emissions by 30% between 2005 and 2020. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Homes Evacuated in Marlborough, Massachusetts Due to Gas LeakEmergency officials evacuated multiple homes in Marlborough, Massachusetts due to a gas main break Thursday morning. Read more ⮕

Bury Council electric vehicles delivered to cut CO2 emissionsThe vehicles will replace diesel vans at Bury Council as part of its carbon neutral commitment. Read more ⮕

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into MethaneRice University researchers have developed copper-based catalysts that efficiently convert carbon dioxide into methane, presenting a promising solution for carbon management. Read more ⮕

Is this Salem seafood restaurant haunted?Take a look inside Turner's Seafood in Salem, Massachusetts Read more ⮕

Postal worker assaulted after delivering mail to Medford homePolice are investigating after a U.S. Postal Service worker was assaulted on Tuesday in Medford, Massachusetts. Read more ⮕

Is this the best Boston-themed Halloween costume of 2023 — or ever?This 'Storrowing' costume even won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Read more ⮕