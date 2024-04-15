Mass Murder at Sydney Shopping Centre

It has happened again. A man has committed a horrific mass murder in a public place, this time at a shopping centre in Sydney , Australia. Six people are dead, five of them women. Twelve people are injured, 10 of them women and girls. Very quickly, on the day the attack took place, police and politicians confirmed to the media that this was not 'an act of terror' and police believed there was 'no ideological motivation'.

This has all happened before. Repeatedly. When Elliot Rodger murdered six people and injured 14 others in Santa Barbara, California, in 2014, he left videos and a manifesto explicitly stating that the motive behind the killings was hatred of women. 'I cannot kill every single female on earth,' he wrote, 'but I can deliver a devastating blow that will shake all of them to the core of their wicked hearts.

Clearly, any atrocity of this magnitude will rightly result in a lengthy and complex police investigation. There may be multiple factors at play. I am not suggesting that any act of violence propagated by a man involved in misogynistic online communities should automatically be designated as terrorism. But it should absolutely be considered as a possibility. And where such acts meet the threshold for international definitions of terrorism , that is exactly how they should then be described.

This is not to say that mental illness isn’t a potential factor in some of these cases, , or that we should ignore urgent calls to increase funding and support for those who experience it. But to suggest that it is the sole motivator is to stigmatise and harm the vast majority of people diagnosed with mental illness who do not commit acts of violence , and to ignore the vital role of radicalisation and extremism. 98% of mass shooters are men.

Mass Murder Sydney Shopping Centre Women Terrorism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GraziaUK / 🏆 15. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women Targeted in Sydney Shopping Centre Stabbing SpreeFive of the six victims of the stabbing spree in the Westfield Bondi Junction complex were women. Several others, including a baby, were wounded. The attacker, Joel Cauchi, targeted women and avoided men during the rampage.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Sydney attacker appears to have been 'focusing on women' during shopping centre stabbing spreeJoel Cauchi killed six people - five of them women - and most of those he injured were also female, police say.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Sydney attacker might have been 'focusing on women' during shopping centre stabbing spreeThe man who fatally stabbed six people at a Sydney shopping centre might have been targeting women, police have said.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Multiple people injured in second Sydney mass stabbingIt comes mere days after five women and one man were killed by knife attacker Joel Cauchi in the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Sydney sees second mass stabbing as Bishop and worshippers attackedBishop Mar Mari Emmanuel is in a stable condition at Liverpool Hospital.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Priest attacked during church service in Sydney’s second mass stabbing in daysVideo footage shared on social media shows a man dressed in black walking up to the bishop before stabbing him repeatedly

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »