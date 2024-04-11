Mass Migration Reaches Tipping Point as Asylum Hotels Close

MASS migration has now reached a tipping point, the Home Secretary warned last night — as he closed dozens more asylum hotels . Meanwhile, 150 of the expensive hotels used to house asylum seekers will have been handed back to the local communities by the start of May. He went on: “We’ve acted to cut unsustainable numbers , to protect British workers and their wages, to ensure those bringing family to the UK do not burden taxpayers, and to build an immigration system fit for the future.
” Restaurant chain with 54 branches to shut 18 sites - full list at risk Our town is hooked on cheap migrant workers – this is a warning to Britain, Italian mayor says New figures show £4.3billion, more than a quarter of the overseas aid budget, was spent on hosting refugees last year. The total, including £2.5billion on asylum accommodation, was up £600million from the year before, according to the Independent Commission for Aid Impact watchdog. wants to cut the UK’s tie to the European Convention of Human Rights to stop the small boats but faces a Cabinet revolt
