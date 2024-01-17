Mason Unveils Definition 3.0: Updated All-Season Bike with New Features

Mason unveils Definition 3.0: new features sit alongside time-proven geometry on updated all-season bike we first saw a few weeks ago when Transcontinental Race winner Josh Ibbett rode it in the 2,700km Japanese Odyssey endurance cycling event. At the time, we had the pictures but Mason was keeping shtum about the update. That has all changed with the official unveiling. We’ve been huge fans of the Mason Definition since its launch in 2015.

Back then, we described it as “a four-season long-distance machine with the manners of a tourer and the temperament of a race bike”, and that pretty much sums it up. The Definition shares a geometry with the Mason’s Resolution, made from Columbus steel, but it’s designed to offer a sportier feel while retaining long-distance comfort.It’s built from Dedacciai aluminium alloy tubes with Mason’s customary attention to detail. If you ever chat with brand founder Dom Mason, you’ll soon recognise that he’s definitely the sort of bloke who sweats the small stuff. He’s meticulous-going-on-obsessive about the minutiae of bike desig





roadcc » / 🏆 21. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversial Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Remasters Released for Mobile DevicesThe Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition remasters have been released for mobile devices, promising updated graphics and improved lighting effects. However, their quality and visual designs remain contentious.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

VESA Updates DisplayPort Specification to v2.1aVESA has updated the DisplayPort specification to v2.1a, replacing the DP40 cable spec with DP54, allowing up to 8K 240Hz resolutions in 2m passive cables. The specification details how images can be sent from a source to a sink via a four lane digital connection.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

What is Xbox Game Pass? A Beginner's GuideIf you're new to Xbox, you've probably heard about Microsoft's big Netflix-style subscription service and its promise of hundreds of games that you can download straight to your hard drive. But what is Xbox Game Pass? For that matter, what is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Or Xbox Game Pass for PC? It can be a little confusing to the outsider. We're here to let you know what it all means and, ultimately (no pun intended), how Xbox Game Pass works as a service. We'll keep this guide updated with the latest Xbox Game Pass news as we hear about it. This guide is part of a series aimed at first time Xbox owners. TrueAchievements is the largest Xbox community site on the internet, allowing players to track their gaming achievements, discuss strategies, and compete in contests and leaderboards. Once you have set yourself up on Xbox, you can register with us for free using your Gamertag.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

The Challenges of Dressing for Awards SeasonRed-carpet stylists face challenges in dressing celebrities for awards season due to brand partnerships, new collections, and sustainability concerns.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Newcastle United's 2022/23 Accounts RevealedThe accounts for Newcastle United's 2022/23 season have been made public, revealing the financial impact of the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium's ownership.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »