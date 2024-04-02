Mason Mount to face a cold reception at Stamford Bridge

The original version of the chant from the Old Trafford away end was first belted out about Carlos Tevez by those in the home section. Manchester United fans tweaked it from the "who's that man we all adore" to "that money-grabbing w---e" when his billboard graced Deansgate in the summer of 2009. Mason Mount was subjected to the latter lyrics by Chelsea fans in December. Mount often sits in the directors' box when he is injured but he kept his distance for the reunion.

If Mount was in the stadium, he would have been in the hospitality box he shares with Luke Shaw in the Stretford End. The Chelsea fans' noise may not have carried that far. On Thursday, Mount will arrive at Stamford Bridge as a visitor for the first time in his career. It is not uncommon for visiting players to high five waiting fans as they walk towards the entrance but Mount could get a cold receptio

