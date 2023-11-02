Mason Mount hugged Kath on reception, head chef Omar Meziane and some fans who'd been invited to Carrington when he made his first visit to the club's training complex after signing for Manchester United this summer.

Mount said he was 'absolutely buzzing' to be at United when he signed and it would only be natural if his enthusiasm had tempered, with the harsh reality of wearing a red shirt having been laid bare in the last few months.

Erik ten Hag had followed Mount's career since his loan spell in the Eredivisie with Vitesse and he made signing the 24-year-old his priority midfield signing, to freshen up the centre of the pitch and provide energy. headtopics.com

"Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United and his thirst for further success."

Mount had also started the game by taking each corner, but his deliveries were poor and Fernandes assumed that responsibility. He was replaced by Christian Eriksen with 20 minutes remaining and it wasn't the debut he dreamt of. headtopics.com

"Christian Eriksen, last season, came in and had the same. First time in his life he played in a deeper role and that was the ambition from Christian and then also the ambition from Mason. Mount started the next game against Tottenham and sustained a hamstring injury in that defeat in the capital. He was sidelined for five weeks with that issue and he started in the doubleheader against Crystal Palace upon his return.

The Cobham graduate made his name as a No.10, a creative attacking midfielder, but he played in multiple attacking positions in his last two seasons at Stamford Bridge, including both wings.

