Masking up matters: High-quality studies confirm face masks significantly curb COVID-19 spread

Background Non-pharmacological control measures, including face mask-wearing, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and movement restrictions, had contributed significantly towards controlling the COVID-19 pandemic at the initial phase when medicines and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were not available in the market.
Randomized controlled clinical trials Two randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on face mask use in the community were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned by the scientists, other interventions might have diluted the actual effect of masking. Another possibility could be that the detected infections were spread mainly within households, and thus, masking outside the home failed to provide the desirable protection against transmission.
Related StoriesA sufficient number of RCTs on mask use could not be done during the pandemic because of ethical and feasibility issues associated with randomizing people to masking or no masking. Moreover, the time needed for designing, funding, and implementing RCTs further restricts their feasibility during the pandemic. Other challenges include a lack of adherence by intervention group participants or the adoption of masking habits by control group participants.
Further evidence indicated that the protection against viral transmission is higher when both the source (infected person) and the exposed person are masked and that N95 respirators have higher protective efficacy than surgical masks because of higher filtration efficiency.
