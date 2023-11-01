Masking up matters: High-quality studies confirm face masks significantly curb COVID-19 spread

Background Non-pharmacological control measures, including face mask-wearing, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and movement restrictions, had contributed significantly towards controlling the COVID-19 pandemic at the initial phase when medicines and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were not available in the market.

Randomized controlled clinical trials Two randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on face mask use in the community were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned by the scientists, other interventions might have diluted the actual effect of masking. Another possibility could be that the detected infections were spread mainly within households, and thus, masking outside the home failed to provide the desirable protection against transmission.

Related StoriesA sufficient number of RCTs on mask use could not be done during the pandemic because of ethical and feasibility issues associated with randomizing people to masking or no masking. Moreover, the time needed for designing, funding, and implementing RCTs further restricts their feasibility during the pandemic. Other challenges include a lack of adherence by intervention group participants or the adoption of masking habits by control group participants.

Further evidence indicated that the protection against viral transmission is higher when both the source (infected person) and the exposed person are masked and that N95 respirators have higher protective efficacy than surgical masks because of higher filtration efficiency.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: COVID inquiry: No 10 in 'complete chaos' as COVID hit and vulnerable 'appallingly neglected'Boris Johnson's former chief aide is giving evidence to the official COVID inquiry, following his ex-colleague Lee Cain.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Patients on record-high NHS England waiting list will get chance to travel for treatmentThe scheme comes as it was revealed that 7.75 million people were waiting for NHS treatment in August in England - the highest figure since records began in 2007.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Beware of High Fees on Low-Rate Mortgage DealsMortgage lenders are offering low-rate deals with high fees, making it more cost-effective to choose a higher-rate loan with lower fees.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Drunk man 'high-fived' Ryanair passengers when removed by policeDaniel Day refused to leave the flight from Manchester Airport but was forced off by officers

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Research shows General Education Development recipients have worse health outcomes than high school graduatesResearch published in the International Journal of Aging and Human Development has highlighted the significant health disparities among older adults with a General Education Development (GED) certificate compared to their peers with a high school diploma.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: Southlands High School in Chorley Requires Improvement, Says OfstedSouthlands High School in Chorley has been classified as 'requires improvement' following its recent inspection. Although some improvements have been made, they are not enough to be considered 'good'. The report highlights staff changes, improvements in the curriculum, and the role of the Multi-Academy Trust in developing subject leaders' expertise.

Source: leponline | Read more »