Masked thugs rob pensioner in his home

A TRIO of masked thugs have robbed a pensioner in his home before making off in a plush Audi . Detectives say the incident took place on Broomfield Avenue in Newton Mearns on Monday, April 8, shortly after 7pm. Following that, the brazen thieves nicked a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Broomfield Avenue on Monday evening who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to please check back in case they captured anything relevant
Masked Thugs Robbery Pensioner Home Invasion Audi Cash Jewellery
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Cops hunting trio of thugs after man shockingly attackedCops are hunting for a trio of thugs after a man was shockingly attacked and robbed near Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Man brutally attacked by four masked thugs in houseA man was brutally attacked by four masked thugs who forced entry into a house near Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »