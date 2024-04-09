Masked thugs rob pensioner in his home

A TRIO of masked thugs have robbed a pensioner in his home before making off in a plush Audi . Detectives say the incident took place on Broomfield Avenue in Newton Mearns on Monday, April 8, shortly after 7pm. Following that, the brazen thieves nicked a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Broomfield Avenue on Monday evening who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to please check back in case they captured anything relevant

Masked Thugs Robbery Pensioner Home Invasion Audi Cash Jewellery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cops hunting trio of thugs after man shockingly attackedCops are hunting for a trio of thugs after a man was shockingly attacked and robbed near Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Man brutally attacked by four masked thugs in houseA man was brutally attacked by four masked thugs who forced entry into a house near Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Drone footage shows masked thugs smashing up police Matrix vanA crowd of 250-300 people gathered outside the Suites Hotel where police officers were assaulted and hit with bricks and fireworks

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

A61 Regent Street: Detectives investigate Leeds city centre stabbing and crashDetectives are investigating after a violent altercation and crash in Leeds city centre last night.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

How detectives were 'one frame away' from catching Robert Hart's killerAs the 10th anniversary of Robert's death approaches, detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information to help bring the killer to justice

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

How conspiracy theorists, TikTok sleuths and armchair detectives are impacting police investigationsOfficers warn online speculation and misinformation 'can have real world consequences that put innocent people in harm's way'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »