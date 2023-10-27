Mary Earps sent message of support by Lionesses legend after being accused of 'ignoring' fans who wanted an autograph

: "The game has changed massively as there are more eyes on the game and you can't please everybody. Social media as a form of ammunition to have your view, also means more people will have a voice."

"Tonight's game is sold out but five years ago we weren't even playing in front of 10,000 people so players were more accessible. They play at Wembley now and sell it out, so you can't please everybody in terms of being available to sign autographs."that supporters could not purchase goalkeeping shirts for her national team. Since then, Nike has produced a small run of replica shirts, all of which are sold out.

