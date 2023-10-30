Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s accessibility options are incomplete at present

Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a fantastic evolution of the formula set by the first two games in the series. Insomniac’s team has gifted us with another incredible Marvel sandbox to immerse ourselves in - Earth-1048, if you keep track of this stuff. As a whole this game is a wonderful sequel.

The narrative is everything I expected and more. It’s emotional in its exploration of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales dealing with the trauma of losing family members, and it covers their journeys to reach a healthier space without surrendering to the darkness inside. The enemy bosses are spectacular, especially the Sandman encounter at the beginning of the game, which sand-blasts you in the face with the power of the PS5.

In keeping with Insomniac’s recent work, Spider-Man 2’s also a more accessible experience than most blockbuster video games on the market - Bethesda’s Starfield, for example. However, while the accessibility features that are present are certainly helpful, if I’m being honest they’re not as good as I expected from this particular developer, and there’s a surprising omission of certain features - at the moment, at least. headtopics.com

This matters because both traversal and combat have been reworked in brilliant new ways here. Building on the solid web-swinging foundation set by the previous games, the new web-wing traversal mechanic makes navigating between missions even more delightful than it was before. Swinging through New York feels joyously familiar, but the instant you start riding those wind tunnels, New York becomes fresh and even more exhilarating.

The new combat mechanics, meanwhile, utilise gadgets and Symbiote / Bio-Electric abilities more intuitively by holding down L1 or R1 and pressing one of the face buttons instead of making a selection with an immersion-breaking weapon wheel. Nowadays every game seems to require a parry button and Spider-Man 2 has listened loud and clear. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: eurogamer »

Photos from Spider-man: Into the Spider-VerseThe touring show came to Liverpool to a rapturous welcome from spider-fans Read more ⮕

I was in tears watching Spider-Man at Liverpool PhilharmonicSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Read more ⮕

Spider-Man 2: The Connection Between Skateboarding and Web-SlingingMarvel's Spider-Man 2 draws parallels between skateboarding and web-slinging, highlighting the transformative power of both activities. Just as skateboarding allows players to see the world in a new way, Spider-Man's web-slinging turns the city into a playground. The addition of Web-Wings in the game mirrors the game-changing mechanic of the revert in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3, enabling seamless transitions between vertical and horizontal movement. Read more ⮕

Man United vs Man City Premier League derby referee confirmedFierce rivals Man United and Manchester City will lock horns for the first time this season at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon Read more ⮕

Ten Hag knows the two tactics that Man United must employ to beat Man CityErik ten Hag saw his Man United come from behind in last season's home derby win and the Dutchman will hope for a similar result on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Man City set to thump Man UtdOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕