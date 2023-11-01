Martin Scorsese Says These 59 Movies Pair Perfectly With His Films

Cinephiles, the movie gods are smiling upon us, because Martin Scorsese has joined Letterboxd. Words cannot contain what a momentous occasion this is. Film bros far and wide—even the ones who write 1,000-word reviews instead of just making a little joke and moving on—this is our our day to rejoice. Marty is here.

'You always learn something, see something in a new light, because every movie is in conversation with every other movie. The greater the difference between the pictures, the better.' For his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese listed The Heiress and Red River as an ideal companion, among others. It's not hard to see why.

