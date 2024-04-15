Martin O'Neill criticizes Rangers' performance after collapse at Ross County

Martin O'Neill has told Rangers they're "not that brilliant" to be able to sail through games after their collapse at Ross County .

And former Hoops boss O'Neill delivered a reality check to those who expect Philippe Clement's side to be able to coast through matches and still lift silverware at the end of the season. He still rates Clement's team highly, but doesn't think they're a a level that can allow them to slip into cruise control.

"It's very difficult to digest for the Rangers fans. It's a really difficult one to take. They go a goal in front and they probably think they'll sail through this match. O'Neill thought the same as most onlookers after seeing the visitors go 1-0 up. He admits he's often changed the channel when watching the Light Blues take the lead before, thinking the game is done.

