Martin Lewis warns drivers about a 'ridiculous rule' that could double their car insurance prices. Getting a new deal before the current contract ends can result in better prices. Some companies charge up to 100% more for those who wait until the last minute.
By securing a deal around three weeks before renewal, motorists can save hundreds of pounds. Analysis shows that renewing 23 days earlier can save drivers £504. Acting quickly is still recommended for those who have missed the 23-day mark.
Martin Lewis Car Insurance Renewal Prices Savings Analysis
