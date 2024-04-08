Martin Lewis warns drivers about a 'ridiculous rule' that could double their car insurance prices. Getting a new deal before the current contract ends can result in better prices. Some companies charge up to 100% more for those who wait until the last minute.

By securing a deal around three weeks before renewal, motorists can save hundreds of pounds. Analysis shows that renewing 23 days earlier can save drivers £504. Acting quickly is still recommended for those who have missed the 23-day mark.

Martin Lewis Car Insurance Renewal Prices Savings Analysis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Lewis' one check to slash water bills before Monday price hikeWater bills are going up on Monday but Martin Lewis says you could be wasting a lot of money

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Martin Lewis says 'stock up now' as Royal Mail confirms stamp price riseFirst and second-class stamps will face another increase after just a handful of months from their previous one

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Martin Lewis gives exact date motorists can get 'cheapest price' on insuranceSome have said they've saved hundreds of pounds just by changing when they get a new insurance quote

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Martin Lewis' MSE issues six-day wanring ahead of major price riseOn April 11, passport fees are set to rise by 7%

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Martin Lewis issues ‘bad news’ ahead of new energy price cap starting next weekThe forecast for summer energy bills has changed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Martin Lewis says 'bad news' as latest energy price cap forecast announcedEnergy bills will start falling from next month

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »