Martin Keown rates Liverpool as 'firm favourites' to win Premier League

Martin Keown rates Liverpool as ‘firm favourites’ to win the Premier League ahead of title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City. Arsenal moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday night but Liverpool will return to the summit if they beat Sheffield United tomorrow. Defending champions Manchester City remain firmly in the title race and are just one point behind Arsenal following this evening’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Liverpool are attempting to win the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield but face competition from a Man City side bidding to become the first team in history to win four successive league titles in England. Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title, having finished second last year

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Keown shares Liverpool 'difference' in title race with Arsenal and CityLiverpool remain locked in a title battle with Arsenal and Manchester City

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Martin Keown names the Arsenal star who has proven him wrong after Luton win'He's so intelligent.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

– Simon Jordan and Martin Keown in heated clash over betting punishment for San...Simon Jordan and Martin Keown clash over whether Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali’s ban should be longer after FA Charges

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Martin Odegaard Gives His Opinion on Premier League Title RaceArsenal captain Martin Odegaard shares his thoughts on who will win the Premier League title this season and emphasizes the importance of focusing on their own performance.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Man City will beat Arsenal but neither will win Premier League title ahead of Liverpool...Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has put his neck on the line and believes that Liverpool will beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Marquez overtakes Martin in second sprint raceMarquez overtakes Martin in the second sprint race of the season, causing disappointment for Martin.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »