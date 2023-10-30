Martin Brundle: 'I bet Red Bull wish they still had access to him'

Scoring points for the second Grand Prix in a row while Sergio Perez left Mexico with nothing but a repair bill, Martin Brundle bets Red Bull wish they “still had access to” Alex Albon.

Saturday was a repeat with the Williams driver again second fastest in the practice session but only P14 in qualifying.as he raced his way to ninth at the chequered flag to secure his second P9 in as many races.

Even Red Bull added their voices to that with Helmut Marko and Christian Horner applauding his progress earlier this season. That, however, is not on the cards with Albon contracted to Williams for another two seasons with Brundle saying he bets Red Bull wish they could have him back."It's the stick and the carrot – some drivers do need an arm round their shoulder and reassurance and to be listened to carefully and to feel they're valued within a team.Brundle, however, reckons Perez will survive to tackle another season with Red Bull but says he does need a few decent races to end this year.

"There's a question of, there is a contract and Red Bull want him in the car, he wants to be in the car, Formula 1 need him in the car, just look at this place."Can Red Bull afford to take Sergio into next year if he's just not on form?

Albon's impressive performance in Mexico came as Perez suffered yet another wretched race, this time out on the opening lap in front of his home crowd. "Sergio, he had a run and I understand you're trying to do what you can with that run. Maybe he thought that Charles was going to lift because he had momentum," she said."He's got to just trust that he has an incredible car. He has a Red Bull car, just be patient and let the race play out a little bit and get a solid finish and get on the podium.

