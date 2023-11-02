Martin Bakole would have beaten Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, says promoter Ben Shalom

On the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou event on Saturday, Bakole crushed Carlos Takam inside four rounds. Takam has previously fought Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce and many more, and was also coming off a career best win over Tony Yoka. Yet no one has ever managed to beat him so quickly.

'To have the confidence to go in with an injury like that, at that size and dominate really and make Carlos Takam look a shade of the man he was in March when he dominated against Tony Yoka - he rolled back the years against Yoka - to see the way Martin just walked him down in devastating fashion really was so impressive.' Bakole will be targeting Ngannou as well as the heavyweight champions. 'He'll want a big showdown at some point with Francis Ngannou,' Shalom said.

