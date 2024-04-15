Martha Thomas' Header Sends Spurs to First Wembley FA Cup Final

“I’ve got no idea who crossed it,” said ’s Martha Thomas . “I remember Luana jumping and thinking, ‘She’s going to head this and flick it on’. I just saw the defender looking at it and thought, ‘I’ve got to get in front of that defender’.” Thomas rose highest, her header looping over the goalkeeper. She sprinted away, knee-sliding in front of 18,000 fans and Daniel Levy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Naz fires in the leveller The message to Naz remained the same: keep using your pace to get in behind the defence. When Leicester defender Josie Green missed a clearance in the 83rd minute, Naz, with three defenders in her wake and the crowd screaming, took her opportunity. “I was trying to get myself as central to the goal and then slot it,” Naz, 23, told The Athletic. “I thought if I can just put it in the corners, then I’ve got a good chance of scoring.

Martha Thomas Header Spurs Wembley FA Cup Final Victory Tottenham Hotspur Robert Vilahamn

