Married Couple Rescued in Helicopter ER Season Finale

In the upcoming season finale of Helicopter ER, Yorkshire Air Ambulance's (YAA) critical care team battle to save the lives of married couple, Stephanie and Giles Bilton, who were in a devastating car accident during storm Malik in January 2022. The hour-long 'storm special' episode, set to air on Friday, November 17, at 9PM on Quest, focuses exclusively on the remarkable rescue operation.

While driving through the Howardian hills of Yearsley in York to meet their friends for the afternoon, the couple's car was struck by a mature oak tree that had split in half due to the force of the powerful winds. The unfortunate timing of the tree’s fall resulted in the pair – married for 32 years - being trapped in the wreckage, requiring urgent medical attention. The YAA's critical care team, led by Paramedics Gemma Richmond and Lisa Dempster swiftly navigated the storm's fury to reach the accident site. Pilot Colin Hawkesworth, with three decades of flying experience under challenging conditions, covered the 11-mile flight distance in just 4.5 minute

