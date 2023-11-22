Married At First Sight UK Star Luke Worley Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss

Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley proudly showed off his almost two stone weight loss in a beach snap on Wednesday. The reality star, 30, put his body transformation on full display via his Instagram page, posting another four-way image to show how far he has come. He wrote: 'Coming off MAFS I was 205lbs, now I’m 183lb. 22lbs lost. Getting match fit…and then ready for a much needed holiday.

' The TV personality was removed from the Channel 4 show after hitting rival Jordan Gayle during a disagreemen





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley Claims Fellow Groom Started Drama for AirtimeLuke Worley, a participant on Married At First Sight, has accused fellow groom Jordan Gayle of intentionally causing drama for the sake of airtime. Luke was removed from the show after a physical altercation with Jordan, which was sparked by comments about cheating. Luke has now spoken out about his dislike for Jordan and the unfairness of the situation.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK Star Luke Worley Breaks Silence After Difficult Break-UpLuke Worley, a contestant on the E4 show Married At First Sight UK, opens up about his struggles and suicidal thoughts following a heated brawl with fellow contestant Jordan Gayle. Luke and his wife Jay Howard were forced to leave the show after the confrontation.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Married At First Sight UK bad boy Luke Worley axed from filming reunion special after...In a heart-wrenching moment on tonight's Married At First Sight episode, Roz bravely acknowledges the need to part ways with Thomas, a difficult but necessary decision.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Watch as explosive row kicks off between Married At First Sight’s Jordan and LukeWatch as explosive row kicks off between Married At First Sight’s Jordan and Luke – as groom makes shock return

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK Stars Luke and Jay Booted Off Show After AltercationLuke and Jay, stars of Married At First Sight UK, have been removed from the show after Luke started a fight with co-star Jordan. Viewers expressed anger and embarrassment over the altercation, leading to calls for their removal. Luke took responsibility for his actions and apologized, but relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunsen deemed them unacceptable and asked him to leave the experiment. Jay also had to leave as a result. Many viewers took to social media to criticize their behavior and urge the show's producers to kick them out.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK Stars Luke and Jay Booted from Show After AltercationLuke and Jay, stars of Married At First Sight UK, have been removed from the show after Luke started an unacceptable altercation with co-star Jordan. Despite apologizing and taking responsibility, relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunsen deemed their actions unacceptable and asked them to leave the experiment. Fans of the show expressed their disappointment and called for their removal following the incident.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »