Married At First Sight UK Fans Slam 'Coldhearted' Laura for Brutally Dumping Husband

Married At First Sight UK fans slammed 'coldhearted' Laura Vaughan during Monday night's episode after she 'brutally' dumped her husband Arthur Poremba. During their second wedding ceremony, viewers saw the finance manager, 34, read an 'unnecessarily cruel' speech to the tennis coach, 37, before walking away from their marriage.

In the previous scenes three of the couples, Laura and Arthur, Jordan and Erica, and Peggy and Georges, headed back to their seperate homes, where they had five days to think about their decision. After considering their futures together, they were reunited at a second ceremony in which they read out their vows and decided whether to stay together or leave the experiment. Speaking before their renewals Arthur said: 'I'm holding on to the fact that we are in such a happy place at time

