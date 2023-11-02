Married At First Sight Star Quits Show After Explosive Dinner Party

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Married At First Sight star Sean Malkin decided to quit the show after an explosive dinner party, leaving his husband Mark Kiley in tears. After reading a letter at the dinner table, Sean decided to end things with Mark, stating that he needs to be true to himself. Mark expressed his hurt and disappointment, as he believed their relationship was going well. This conversation was deemed one of the most difficult in the experiment by expert Paul Carrick Brunson.

Married At First Sight's Nikita Jasmine Left with Fractured Ribs After Nightclub AttackNikita Jasmine was attacked in a nightclub and suffered fractured ribs. She went to the hospital for tonsillitis and asked for witnesses to the attack to come forward. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight: Luke and Jordan's fight leaves viewers unimpressedViewers were left unimpressed as Luke and Jordan's highly anticipated fight aired on Monday night's episode of Married At First Sight. Security had to step in to separate the two during the altercation, which viewers called 'embarrassing'. The fight was teased on social media by both Luke and Jordan in the weeks leading up to the episode. Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment and called for the contestants to be kicked out of the show. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight star rushed to hospital after 'random' nightclub attackFormer Married at First Sight star Nikita Jasmine has found herself in hospital, suffering from 'bad' tonsillitis as well as 'fractured ribs' after an altercation in some club toilets Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley Claims Fellow Groom Started Drama for AirtimeLuke Worley, a participant on Married At First Sight, has accused fellow groom Jordan Gayle of intentionally causing drama for the sake of airtime. Luke was removed from the show after a physical altercation with Jordan, which was sparked by comments about cheating. Luke has now spoken out about his dislike for Jordan and the unfairness of the situation. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight's Ella Morgan Sells Wedding Dress After Split with Nathanial ValentineElla Morgan, a contestant on MAFS UK, has sold her wedding dress following the breakdown of her marriage with Nathanial Valentine on the show. Nathanial opens up about their split and reveals details about Ella's behavior. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight UK Stars Luke and Jay Booted from Show After AltercationLuke and Jay, stars of Married At First Sight UK, have been removed from the show after Luke started an unacceptable altercation with co-star Jordan. Despite apologizing and taking responsibility, relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunsen deemed their actions unacceptable and asked them to leave the experiment. Fans of the show expressed their disappointment and called for their removal following the incident. Read more ⮕