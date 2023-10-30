Married At First Sight Star George Roberts Will Face No Further Action After Arrest

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Married At First Sight star George Roberts will face no further action after he was arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour. A statement said: "A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September 2022 on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour. "He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and was initially bailed to return pending further enquiries before been released under investigation. MAFS star Peggy defends ‘cheating’ bride Ella after she makes shock return "All enquiries have now been completed and no further action will be taken. All parties have been informed of this outcome. "The investigation followed an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, 26 September 2022." She later told fans the show had "ruined her life", adding: "The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things

Married at First Sight's amazing makeovers - including totally changing shapeMarried at First Sight UK's stars like to take care of their appearances – but some of them look completely different today compared to how they were in the past Read more ⮕

Love Expert on Married at First Sight UK Admits Need for ImprovementOne of the love experts on Married at First Sight UK has acknowledged the need for improvement after a viewer criticized the show. The expert defended the reality show but also agreed that there is room for betterment. Fans of the show expressed their dissatisfaction with the response, stating that the show has shifted its focus to viewership numbers and entertainment rather than genuine relationships. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight UK Star Reveals Behind-the-Scenes DramaWhitney Hughes, a contestant on Married At First Sight UK, opens up about the off-screen drama and reveals details about her scandalous affair with another contestant's husband. Read more ⮕

Contestant Claims Partner Asked for Threesomes on Married At First Sight UKA contestant on Married At First Sight UK has accused his partner of asking other men for threesomes, leading to his decision to leave the show. His partner denies the claim. Read more ⮕

MAFS star spills on sneaky tricks producers use to create cheating dramaMarried at First Sight star Amy Christophers has revealed claimed producers use tricks to maximise the show's entertainment value, including encouraging MAFS spouses to badmouth others Read more ⮕

A Turkish secret hiding in plain sightIn the border city of Gaziantep, a secret jazz cafe is helping residents reconcile with the city's turbulent past and offering hope for the future. Read more ⮕