Married At First Sight's Rozz Darlington Changes Phone Number Due to 'Hate' Messages

Married At First Sight's Rozz Darlington has revealed she had to change her phone number due to 'hate' messages she received after the show aired. The florist, 28, and her now-ex Thomas Kriaras' relationship blossomed on the show, but they suddenly split up in the final commitment ceremony in tearful scenes. Viewers were left devastated at their break-up but Thomas later urged cruel trolls to stop targeting Rozz for her decision to end things with him.

Now, Rozz has spoken about how the trolling affected her mental health and revealed she even had to change her phone number due to 'hate' messages. She told new! magazine: 'I had to get a new phone number because it was linked to my business and people were texting my phone with hate. Trolling: Married At First Sight's Rozz Darlington has revealed she had to change her phone number due to 'hate' messages she received after the show 'I am understanding, but part of my personality is that when people say things, I believe them, so then I start thinking,"I am a horrible person", it gets to yo





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Married At First Sight Couple Adam and Tayah to Get Married AgainMarried At First Sight's Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria are preparing to tie the knot again after meeting on the show. They fell in love and continued their relationship after the show ended. They are now expecting a baby and planning a December wedding.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Married At First Sight star 'never been happier' as they welcome first childMarried At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff has confirmed the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Alexander Vega in a post shared to social media

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformationThe Married At First Sight star first appeared on our screens in 2012

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Married At First Sight UK star drops major hint at ANOTHER wife swapMarried at First Sight UK's Tasha Jay has posted some pics that have got fans guessing at a possible affair in upcoming episodes. Read more at heatworld.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Married At First Sight’s Jordan calls out at ‘delusional’ co-star amid feudMarried At First Sight groom Jordan Gayle has taken to social media to call out a co-star who has 'lost his head'. Read more at heatworld.com.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Married At First Sight viewers threaten to boycott over Ella and JJ returnMarried at First Sight UK fans have vowed to stop watching the show if two axed contestants re-enter as a couple, following a dramatic upcoming teaser for the next episode

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »