Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose Lawrence Wants to Break Up Marriage

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

MARRIED At First Sight's Peggy Rose Lawrence announces she wants to break up her marriage to Georges Berthonneau and leave the show tonight.In the upcoming episode, the technology risk partner, 32, announces her decision to part ways with her 'husband', 30, in front of this year's cast. She says, "It’s really hard to say this. The girls are telling me one thing and I’m defending you because I feel like I know the real George but then do I know the real George cos he’s acting different in front of other people? "Then, I feel like a fool. I actually don’t know who the real person is. I just don’t know what it will take to make you just be you and sometimes I just don’t think you are listening to me. "I just think well, ‘What’s the point?’ so for that reason my decision is to leave. I can’t do it any longer. He needs to change."In a recent episode, the couples laid their cards on the table and revealed what they don't like about each other. They were given the task of listing three things they disliked about each other and presenting them to each other."We've had so many obstacles and we've got through them all stronger than ever, but intimacy has not progressed, there are a few things that put me off Georges," Peggy told the camera.Peggy insisted the reason why they haven't got close in the bedroom yet, is because they've had a lot to deal with since being togethe

Love Expert on Married at First Sight UK Admits Need for ImprovementOne of the love experts on Married at First Sight UK has acknowledged the need for improvement after a viewer criticized the show. The expert defended the reality show but also agreed that there is room for betterment. Fans of the show expressed their dissatisfaction with the response, stating that the show has shifted its focus to viewership numbers and entertainment rather than genuine relationships. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight UK Star Reveals Behind-the-Scenes DramaWhitney Hughes, a contestant on Married At First Sight UK, opens up about the off-screen drama and reveals details about her scandalous affair with another contestant's husband. Read more ⮕

Contestant Claims Partner Asked for Threesomes on Married At First Sight UKA contestant on Married At First Sight UK has accused his partner of asking other men for threesomes, leading to his decision to leave the show. His partner denies the claim. Read more ⮕

Married At First Sight Star George Roberts Will Face No Further Action After ArrestMarried At First Sight star George Roberts will not face any further action after being arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour. The investigation has been completed and all parties have been informed of the outcome. Read more ⮕

MAFS star spills on sneaky tricks producers use to create cheating dramaMarried at First Sight star Amy Christophers has revealed claimed producers use tricks to maximise the show's entertainment value, including encouraging MAFS spouses to badmouth others Read more ⮕

A Turkish secret hiding in plain sightIn the border city of Gaziantep, a secret jazz cafe is helping residents reconcile with the city's turbulent past and offering hope for the future. Read more ⮕