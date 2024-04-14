Marquez Crashes Out of Americas GP After Front Brake Issue

Qualifying third on the grid, Marquez was tipped by many coming into Sunday’s grand prix to add an eighth Americas GP win to his tally. A factor in that victory battle, Marquez took the lead of a race for the first time as a Ducati rider on lap 11 when he carved past Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta at Turn 1. But Marquez crashed out going into Turn 11 just moments later, which he said was down to an issue with his front brake that meant “nobody was there” when he grabbed the lever.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images “But the most important thing is I feel competitive and this gives me a good mentality.” He added: “On data we saw the problem was there and for example we saw on the brake point where I crashed, I braked two times. “I pulled the brakes, nothing there, no pressure. And then I pulled a second time and it was a bit better but there was no pressure. “So, now they need to understand.

