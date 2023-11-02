Marks & Spencer's Sparks Prize Dubbed Worst Freebie Ever

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A woman who won a Marks & Spencer's Sparks prize has criticized it as the worst freebie ever. The Sparks loyalty scheme offers shoppers the chance to win discounts or freebies when they make a purchase. However, the woman received a paper bag as a loyalty giveaway and found it insulting. Other shoppers commented that they have received more useful freebies from other stores.

Marks & Spencer's 'soft and stylish' £34 waffle loungewear set'Looking forward to wearing this on winter nights, curled up watching the tv!' Read more ⮕

Marks and Spencer launch their star filled 2023 Christmas AdvertMarks & Spencer have kicked off the festive season with a very star-studded advert. Read more ⮕

Fans Praise Marks and Spencer's Versatile Winter TrousersMarks and Spencer fans are heaping praise on a pair of winter trousers which they say look 'perfect' with trainers as well as heels. The trousers come in two colours and have been designed to suit all body types, making them a versatile staple piece for your winter wardrobe. Read more ⮕

Marks and Spencer apologise and remove Christmas Instagram pic after backlashThe post was branded 'insensitive' Read more ⮕

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advertHannah sparkled in sequins for Marks & Spencer's 2023 Christmas campaign Read more ⮕

Generation game: How villagers cash in on nearby turbinesScottish wind farms compensating villages sparks an allocation debate and rural grid controversies. Read more ⮕