Marks and Spencer's 'no rub' chunky winter boots are 'perfect' for wet weather

Marks and Spencer fans are snapping up a pair of £45 chunky winter boots which fashion fans say are 'perfect' for wet weather. As well as being comfortable and practical, M&S customers insist the boots are also flattering, and have a style that will give the illusion of slimmer calves.
They have a pull-on design, and feature a stretchable neoprene sock at the ankle. This means they can easily be pulled on or off with a pair of jeans, leggings or trousers, and with dresses and skirts.
One Marks and Spencer customer said: "I absolutely love these boots. They not only look gorgeous and are very flattering for your legs, they are also incredibly comfortable. I have arthritis in my toes and struggle to find footwear I can walk in, these are extremely supportive with thick sturdy soles so I can walk in these all day. I never got any breaking in pain either, all the internal cushioning is in the right place. The dream Chelsea boots.
One reviewer gave the boots a five-star rating but they the sizing was 'an issue'. The reviewer said: "Lovely boots. Size was a problem. Correct size on the third attempt."