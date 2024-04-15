Marks and Spencer's Dresses on Sale: Flattering Styles for Every Body Shape

Marks and Spencer's has a variety of dresses on sale that your figure look incredible. From belted wrap dresses to bodycon frocks, there are plenty on offer.
It's plunging v-shaped neckline also gives an illusion of a taller and slimmer frame. Sizes start from a UK six and finish at a UK 24. It is currently on sale for £35. One customer said: "Very comfortable dress. Fits well. Bought two last year and another two this year. Only snag - needs ironing!!!" a second put: "Comfy. Stylish. Great colour. Soft fabric. Ideal for holidays & summer days."
The dress is yet to receive any reviews. Elsewhere, shoppers can check out River Island's Brown Textured Midi Dress for a similar look, which costs £38. For a slightly pricier alternative, Karen Miller is selling a Crinkle Jersey Sleeveless Midi Dress for £50 - down from £99.4.
New Look is selling a similar version for £27.50, with its Gini London Black Spot Print Pleated Cut Out Midaxi Dress. It was originally £55. Or there's FS Collection's Gold Foil Lace Trim Long Sleeve Midi Dress at Debenhams for £46.5. Collared Belted Midi Shirt Dress - £35 This Collared Belted Midi Shirt Dress by Finery London creates one of the most flattering and classic silhouettes. The shirt dress is cut in a regular fit, with a belt to emphasise your waist.
