Marks and Spencer's 'buttery soft' skirt for £35 hailed 'a keeper' by shoppers

Autumn is well underway, meaning a new season of outfits and this mid-line skirt may offer a "sleek finish" to your cosy outfits. Right now, fashion fans can get The leather look seam detail midi A-line Skirt in two colours for £35 each.
On Marks and Spencer’s website, the leather look skirt's description said: “Add a sleek finish to your outfit with this leather-look midi skirt. It has a flattering A-line silhouette and a high waist. Finished with a concealed back zip and defined seam detailing for a polished look. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles.”
Another person, who loved the skirt, said: "First skirt I've bought in years! Saw it in-store but had to order online for size. And I like it very much. Clean lines, classic shape and good fit (might have got away with downsizing but didn't want it to fit too tightly). Will be good with ankle or knee-high boots."
However, while many loved the skirt, not everyone was pleased with the product they received. One shopper who felt it wasn't worth the money said: "Fitted nicely but felt a bit cheap and plastic so I sent it back and bought a denim version instead."
If you're looking for a long leather look skirt but prefer something a little tighter and with a split, then New Look's black leather-look coated 'midaxi' skirt might be more to your taste. The item, which is the chain's 'sell-out' denim skirt with a leather look revamp, has been incredibly popular among New Look's shoppers with many loving the split hem design. Costing £32.99 shoppers can get the skirt both in store and online.