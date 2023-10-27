Marks and Spencer's 'buttery soft' skirt for £35 hailed 'a keeper' by shoppers

Autumn is well underway, meaning a new season of outfits and this mid-line skirt may offer a "sleek finish" to your cosy outfits. Right now, fashion fans can get The leather look seam detail midi A-line Skirt in two colours for £35 each.

On Marks and Spencer’s website, the leather look skirt's description said: “Add a sleek finish to your outfit with this leather-look midi skirt. It has a flattering A-line silhouette and a high waist. Finished with a concealed back zip and defined seam detailing for a polished look. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles.”

Latest shopping news Another person, who loved the skirt, said: “First skirt I've bought in years! Saw it in-store but had to order online for size. And I like it very much. Clean lines, classic shape and good fit (might have got away with downsizing but didn't want it to fit too tightly). Will be good with ankle or knee-high boots.” headtopics.com

Top Trending Stories Today However, while many loved the skirt, not everyone was pleased with the product they received. One shopper who felt it wasn’t worth the money said: “Fitted nicely but felt a bit cheap and plastic so I sent it back and bought a denim version instead.”

If you’re looking for a long leather look skirt but prefer something a little tighter and with a split, then New Look’s black leather-look coated ‘midaxi’ skirt might be more to your taste. The item, which is the chain’s ‘sell-out’ denim skirt with a leather look revamp, has been incredibly popular among New Look’s shoppers with many loving the split hem design. Costing £32.99 shoppers can get the skirt both in store and online. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Michelle Keegan looks unbelievable in new £35 leg-split leather skirtThe Brassic star looks stunning in this new slinky leather look that you can buy from Very now Read more ⮕

Boots' 'perfect for any occasion' £35 designer perfume slashed to cheapest price'It smells amazing and works for every occasion! Perfect for everyday use or saving for special occasions. The fragrance lasts really well on skin. My favourite perfume to date.' Read more ⮕

Martin Lewis' MSE urge Marks and Spencer shoppers to ‘go quick’ to bag £45 itemMartin Lewis' Money Saving Expert (MSE) team have issued advice on the Marks and Spencer’s beauty advent calendar 2023 with shoppers now buying items for Christmas. Read more ⮕

Marks and Spencer bomber jacket 'surprisingly warm' and 'expensive-looking'Marks and Spencer shoppers are raving about this stylish yet practical bomber jacket that’s been described as 'surprisingly warm' and 'expensive-looking,' making it perfect for autumn Read more ⮕

Marks & Spencer's shoppers snapping up 'toasty' £19 teddy bedding'The best thing about this lovely bedding is when you nip to the loo in the night and then get back into bed.' Read more ⮕

Boots slashes the price of beauty sets in today’s pre-Christmas gifting saleSnap up Boots No7 skincare or beauty sets today for over 50% off their usual RRPs in a pre-Christmas sale that sees luxe beauty gifts start from £35 Read more ⮕