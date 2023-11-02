Marks and Spencer removes offensive Christmas advert outtake

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has issued an apology after it posted an outtake of its 2023 Christmas Clothing and Home advert.

The supermarket shared an outtake of the advert on Tuesday, November 1, the day it was released, and has since taken to social media to apologise for the post. On X (formerly known as Twitter), M&S said: “Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

“It showed traditional, festive-coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate. “While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused. headtopics.com

Others are unsure why some people are offended by it with one saying “well done” to the supermarket for listening to the feedback and acting on it.M&S’ Christmas Clothing & Home campaign for 2023 is titled 'Love Thismas, Not Thatmas' and celebrates the"honest truths" about the time of year.

The campaign is inspired by the insight that many of us find it hard to strike a balance between the things we love about the holidays and the things we do because we feel obliged. The supermarket’s advert features famous faces - actress Hannah Waddingham, singer and podcast host Sophie Ellis-Bextor, presenter and style expert Tan France and actress Zawe Ashton all have to make decisions about the Christmas traditions they're going to embrace this year. headtopics.com

Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home Marketing Director, said: “Before we created Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel this pressure of having to worry about and plan so many things.

Marks and Spencer launch their star filled 2023 Christmas AdvertMarks & Spencer have kicked off the festive season with a very star-studded advert. Read more ⮕

Marks and Spencer apologise and remove Christmas Instagram pic after backlashThe post was branded 'insensitive' Read more ⮕

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham wears dreamy bodycon sequin dress in the M&S Christmas advertHannah sparkled in sequins for Marks & Spencer's 2023 Christmas campaign Read more ⮕

Fans Praise Marks and Spencer's Versatile Winter TrousersMarks and Spencer fans are heaping praise on a pair of winter trousers which they say look 'perfect' with trainers as well as heels. The trousers come in two colours and have been designed to suit all body types, making them a versatile staple piece for your winter wardrobe. Read more ⮕

Marks & Spencer's 'soft and stylish' £34 waffle loungewear set'Looking forward to wearing this on winter nights, curled up watching the tv!' Read more ⮕

Marks & Spencer's Sparks Prize Dubbed Worst Freebie EverA woman criticizes the Marks & Spencer's Sparks prize as the worst freebie ever after receiving a paper bag as a loyalty giveaway. Read more ⮕