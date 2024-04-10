Marks and Spencer Invests £1 Million to Reduce Cows' Methane Emissions

Marks and Spencer is investing £1 million to reduce the methane emissions from its cows' burps and farts. The company will collaborate with farmers in its supply chain s to introduce a new feed into the cattle's diet, resulting in a reduction of up to 11,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. This initiative will decrease the carbon footprint of M&S's fresh milk by 8.4%.

The CEO, Stuart Machin, emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation and delivering quality and trust to its customers. The goal is for M&S to become a 'net zero' business by 2040, meaning it will not add more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere than it removes

Marks And Spencer Cows Methane Emissions Greenhouse Gas Emissions Carbon Footprint Net Zero Innovation Supply Chain

