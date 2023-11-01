Marks and Spencer apologise and remove Christmas Instagram pic after backlash

Marks and Spencer have apologised for 'any unintentional hurt caused' by a now-deleted Instagram post shared as part of their Christmas campaign.

The high street chain earlier shared a picture of a set of party hats that had been thrown into a burning fireplace. However, it sparked a backlash as some social media users pointed out the hats were the colours of the Palestinian flag and branded it 'insensitive' and 'tone deaf.'

M&S said the image was an 'outtake' from their Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August. The full TV advert showed celebrities like actor Hannah Waddingham and Queer Eye star Tan France doing away with some Christmas traditions they don't enjoy, ranging from party hats to board games. headtopics.com

READ MORE: You're twistin' my masala man - Happy Mondays star Bez puts in shift at favourite Manchester restaurantIn the post published this morning and now deleted, Hannah Waddingham appeared again in a photo wearing a black sparkly dress in front of a decorated tree and fireplace. The second slide of two in the post was a close-up of the fireplace behind her appearing to show several party hats digitally placed into the burning fire.

The caption read "This Christmas, do only what you love... like saying no to paper hats (although, if we’re honest, we’re partial). @hannah_waddingham #LoveThismasNotThatmas." Replying to the post one commenter wrote: "This is absolutely vile you should be ashamed of yourselves." Another said: "How insensitive and provocative." headtopics.com

In a statement issued on their social media channels, M&S said: "Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home Advert, which was recorded in August.

