Markey and Warren Criticize Steward Health Care CEO for Refusing to Testify

U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren excoriated Steward Health Care's top executive inside Beacon Hill's largest hearing room Wednesday, where they set up an empty chair for CEO Ralph de la Torre, who declined to testify about financial decisions that have jeopardized operations at its Massachusetts hospitals. During their Senate subcommittee hearing exploring the harms of private equity in the health care sector, Markey and Warren also promoted two new proposals designed to regulate private investments in health care, protect quality of care for patients, and prevent another health care crisis like Steward's from unfolding elsewhere across the country

