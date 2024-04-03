Markey and Warren Criticize Steward Health Care CEO for Refusing to Testify

U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren criticized Steward Health Care's CEO for declining to testify about financial decisions that have affected its Massachusetts hospitals. They also proposed new regulations to prevent similar crises in the future.

Steward's physician group purchased by Optum, Sen. Markey says
Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts says Optum Financial, based in Minnesota, 'has purchased the physician group of Steward Health Care'

Mass. lawmakers exploring Steward Health Care crisis
Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a hearing Monday to discuss private equity ownership in healthcare.

Campbell: 'Everything is on the table' on Steward Health Care
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the financial crisis at Steward Health Care a 'dire situation' and told NBC10 Boston's Issue…

Proposing an oral health benefit package under the national health insurance program of the Philippines
A study aiming to determine a set of oral health care services to be delivered within the comprehensive outpatient benefit package of the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) of the Philippines was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for...

Oral health behaviors associated with mental health disorders
A study that examined oral hygiene self-care behavior among patients with self-reported mental health disorders was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research and the 48th Annual Meeting of the Canadian...

Population-health prevention strategies to achieve equity in child oral health
A study aiming to understand the impact of public health strategies on the oral health of children from historically marginalized groups was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research and the 48th Annual...

