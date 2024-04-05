Market Drayton Town's Fate Hangs in the Balance Against Stockport Town

Market Drayton Town ’s fate in the North West Counties League could be decided this weekend as they face second-placed Stockport Town . Drayton, currently second-bottom in 18th place, are four points away from safety in the First Division South . Their final three fixtures include two matches against teams in the relegation zone. The outcome of last night's match between Winsford and Ashville, the team Drayton is chasing, will affect their chances.
A victory for Ashville would widen the gap to seven points with three games remaining. This puts pressure on Drayton as they face one of the toughest fixtures of the season against Stockport on Saturday. Stockport is already secure in second place and will compete in the four-team play-offs. Brocton was crowned champions last weekend, with Sandbach United trailing by seven points with two games left
Market Drayton Town North West Counties League Fate Stockport Town Relegation Safety First Division South Fixtures Play-Offs Champions Sandbach United
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »