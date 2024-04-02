Mark Selby threatens to quit snooker after losing to Gary Wilson

Four-time world champion Mark Selby threatened to quit snooker after losing in the Tour Championship to Gary Wilson, who also described his winning performance as 'embarrassing'. Wilson sealed a 10-8 victory with a clearance of 105, but both players were scathing about their performance in Manchester. 'I mean I was pathetic really, from start to finish,' Selby told ITV4. 'Probably one of the worst games I've played as a professional. Definitely up there for sure.

'If I carry on playing like that, then yeah, I won't be enjoying it and I will be choosing a different career for sure. Stream Footballm, Tennis, Darts and more with NOWJohn Higgins misses out on 'golden ball' 167 break in Saudi ArabiaRonnie O'Sullivan whitewashed by Mark Selby in Players Championship quartersWorld Snooker to launch 'fourth major' in Saudi Arabia'Neither of us played great in the second session, Gary played well on Monday and deserved his 5-3 lead. Today neither of us played great. I was like that all matc

