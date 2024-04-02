Mark Selby Contemplates Quitting Snooker After Tour Championship Loss

Four-time world champion Mark Selby expresses his frustration after losing to Gary Wilson in the first round of the Tour Championship. Selby admits that if his form continues to be inconsistent, he may consider quitting snooker.

He also mentions that he won't continue playing if he stops enjoying the game, regardless of his ranking. Selby attributes his recent struggles to personal issues, including the death of a family friend from cancer, the same illness his wife has battled against.

