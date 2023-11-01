Mark Goldbridge's response to fan request during EA FC 24 game has gone viral

Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge's unusual exchange with a fan while he was playing EA FC 24 has gone viral.

Goldbridge is known for his social media videos on United's performances as part of The United Stand channel - which has given him even more mainstream opportunities in recent years.He also welcomes comments from viewers and regularly answers them on-air. As you can imagine, it is occasionally tough to tell the serious comments apart from the less serious.

Goldbridge has generally gone viral for his reaction to conceding goals, wacky transfer negotiations and general rage at the game. But a new clip of Goldbridge has emerged, of a slightly more unusual nature, from a career mode match between hisThe beginning of the clip shows Goldbridge, during a match, being informed by a Norwich fan that their grandmother has passed away, and he reads out the question:"Can you let them score in her memory?" headtopics.com

His response?"Mate, I've never been asked that before. It's very, very, very creative of you. It's basically a guilt trip."Goldbridge declined the supporter's request, adding that he couldn't risk conceding a goal:"I'm ruthless. This is what I mean - you've got to be ruthless in sport."Ironically, the YouTube star then scores himself to make the score 4-0, and shouts at the camera:"I'll do that instead.

