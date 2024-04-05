Mark Goldbridge's Furious Reaction to Manchester United's Collapse Against Chelsea

Mark Goldbridge produced one of his most viewed in-game reactions ever on Thursday night as Manchester United suffered a dramatic collapse against Chelsea . The presenter, who has over 800,000 followers on X, was far from happy with the opening stages at Stamford Bridge as Conor Gallagher and's side but after goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes made it 3-2, it looked like they would snatch all three points.

However, in one of the most dramatic endings in recent memory, Palmer completed his hat-trick with goals in the 110th and 111th minute – a sequence of events that angered In fact, as you can see in the footage below, a furious Goldbridge pushed his chair against the camera before giving his no-nonsense opinion on the late collapse."What is the point," he yelled. "That is the biggest injustice I've ever seen.

Mark Goldbridge Manchester United Chelsea Collapse Reaction Presenter Comeback Hat-Trick

