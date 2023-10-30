Mark Cavendish: Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist and wife in knifepoint raid

Jo Jobson was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court - the third man to be convicted over the incident. Cavendish and his wife Peta were threatened during the raid at their house in the Ongar area of Essex. A balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 during the robbery in November 2021.

Two men were jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court in February for their roles in the crime. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version. You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.

