Mario Lemina: Real strength in the Wolves pack

The club has now gone five games unbeaten in the Premier League after the draw with Newcastle, in a match Wolves fought back from a losing position twice.

Chelsea give fans free coach travel for Christmas Eve Wolves tripChelsea will offer free coach travel to fans for the club's Premier League fixture at Wolves on Christmas Eve. Read more ⮕

Dave Edwards: Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around and won over fansThe way Gary O’Neil has turned Wolves around since his arrival and got the fans onside has been absolutely fantastic. Read more ⮕

Captain Luke Leahy departs for Wycombe Wanderers, former Wolves midfielder on trialThis news discusses the departure of captain Luke Leahy to Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, along with the trial of former Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry at the club. Read more ⮕

Rio Ferdinand: Wolves fan Jamie Arnold found guilty of racially abusing former Manchester United defenderWolves fan Jamie Arnold, 32, has been found unanimously guilty of racially abusing former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Read more ⮕

Wolves vs Newcastle United ref that made ‘howler’ demoted to ChampionshipPreston North End’s referee for their match with Coventry City at the weekend has been revaled - and it’s someone who’s usually in the Premier League. Read more ⮕

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil impressed with 'hard-working professional' Jonny Castro OttoGary O’Neil is full of praise for ‘hard-working professional’ Jonny Castro Otto despite his lack of Wolves minutes. Read more ⮕