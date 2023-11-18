Marini takes second career pole in Qatar

Having taken a maiden pole last month in Indonesia, Marini added a second to his career tally when he fired in a 1m51.762s at the end of Q2 on his VR46 Ducati. He denied Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio , who Marini is now also likely to beat to the vacant factory Honda seat for 2024, a second career pole, while Alex Marquez completed the front row.

The championship challengers will start alongside each other in Saturday afternoon’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix, with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia heading Jorge Martin in fourth. Di Giannantonio set the early pace in the 15-minute pole shootout session, the Italian posting a new lap record of 1m52.188s as his opening effort. Bagnaia had Honda’s Marc Marquez in tow but went fifth, while Martin was third after his second flying lap, having been forced to abort his first when he almost hit Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro into Turn 12 while following him. With just under three minutes to go, Di Giannantonio began lighting up the timing screens again and produced the first-ever sub-1m52s tour of the newly resurfaced Losail circui





Read more: MOTORSPORT » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MOTORSPORT: Luca Marini's Ambition to Go His Own Way in MotoGPLuca Marini's decision to join Honda MotoGP without the support of his brother Valentino Rossi raises questions about his ambition and the future of the team. Despite Honda's poor performance, Marini is willing to take the risk and leave VR46 for an uncertain future.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

CRASH_MOTOGP: Luca Marini spills the truth on his negotiations with Repsol HondaLuca Marini has explained why a possible switch to Repsol Honda is “complicated”.

Source: crash_motogp | Read more »

CRASH_MOTOGP: Luca Marini spills the truth on his negotiations with Repsol HondaLuca Marini has explained why a possible switch to Repsol Honda is “complicated”.

Source: crash_motogp | Read more »

CRASH_MOTOGP: Honda’s Alberto Puig met Luca Marini to negotiate 2024 moveLuca Marini reportedly met with Honda’s Alberto Puig to discuss a switch for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Source: crash_motogp | Read more »

CRASH_MOTOGP: Honda’s Alberto Puig met Luca Marini to negotiate 2024 moveLuca Marini reportedly met with Honda’s Alberto Puig to discuss a switch for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Source: crash_motogp | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin smashes lap record, beats Marini to polePramac’s Jorge Martin claimed pole position for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix with a new lap record at the Buriram International Circuit.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »