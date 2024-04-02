Marina's Dreamy Week in Devon

Marina spent a dreamy week in Devon with her family, taking to Instagram to share snippets of her sun-soaked pre-Easter break by the coast with her younger sister. Looking radiant in a series of social media posts, Marina showed off everything from her laid-back hiking attire to idyllic coastal scenes - and even posted a photograph with her rarely-seen-on-social-media boyfriend.

Marina looked radiant in the heart-warming snap, channelling bare-faced beauty as she appeared to go makeup-free for a walk in the spring sunshine. Marina swept her chocolate-brown hair into a neat ponytail and wrapped up with a wool scarf around her neck. It's not known when Marina and Nico first started dating, though the socialite was first linked to the cyber security Account Executive in 2023 when she posted a similar selfie with Nico to mark his 30th birthday in April last year

